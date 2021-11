Foley Art Center Trim-A- Tree now open at Tanger Outlet

The Foley Art Center’s Trim-A-Tree, its annual annual six week holiday fine arts and crafts event, is open at its location in Suite 230 in the Tanger Outlet (next to Zumiez in the center on the South side) through Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Info: foleyartcenter. com.

Trim-A-Tree features wonderful creations by over 200 artist & craftsmen from throughout the southeast. All vendors are members of the Foley Art Center, and their work has been juried to participate. For more info, call 251-943-4381 or visit foleyartcenter. com.

Gifts and Holiday decorative items for sale include ornaments, florals, wood carvings, stainglass, fused glass mosaics, textiles, driftwood trees, quilts, rugs and jewelry. Originial art in oils, watercolors, mixed media, prints, photographs, gourds and hand woven textiles will also be on sale.

Trim-A-Tree and its Mother’s Day weekend Art in the Park in the John B Foley Park are the Foley Art Center’s two primary fundraisers.

When: Always begins the second Friday in November, the event continues through Dec. 23.