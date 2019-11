Foley Art Center’s Trim-A-Tree now open at Tanger Outlet

The Foley Art Center’s Trim-A-Tree, its annual annual six week holiday fine arts and crafts event, is now open for business at its location in Suite 230 in the Tanger Outlet (next to Zumiez in the center on the South side). It continues through Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays. Trim-A-Tree features wonderful creations by over 200 artist & craftsmen from throughout the southeast.