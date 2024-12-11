Foley Arts & Entertainment District open for strolling

Foley celebrated downtown improvements with the recent dedication of the new Cat Alley extension and the opening of the Arts and Entertainment District. The Cat Alley extension includes a walkway and public seating area in what had been a fenced area between the main alley and North Alston St.

The Foley Arts and Entertainment District includes several downtown blocks west of Hwy. 59 where people can take drinks out of local restaurants and bars while strolling around the district. District visitors can take drinks in approved containers from restaurants and bars within the boundaries. Cups must be non-glass containers that are provided by the business. Drinks taken from one business cannot be carried into another business or out of the district. District hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The projects were organized by Foley Main Street the city’s the downtown improvement organization with support from businesses and other organizations. Main Street is also working on a project to place strings of LED lighting on the exterior of downtown buildings.

Darrlyn Dunmore, Foley Main Street executive director, said many agencies helped make the Cat Alley project a success.

“This is a really big step for us,” Dunmore said. “We’ve had a lot of partners in this. It’s taken a team effort.”

The Baldwin County Board of Realtors contributed $7,500 for the project. Main Street Alabama also awarded a $25,000 grant. Brightspeed contributed the property on which the new alley extension was built.

“These efforts are ways that we’re going to continue to improve our downtown. It’s the heart and soul of our city,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “If you lose that, you lose your city. We are not going to do that. We’re going to continue to improve.”

Dunmore said visitors to the new Entertainment District can also sit at the tables or walk along the alley while having a drink from one of the participating businesses in the district.

Pictured: The walkway dedication and Arts and Entertainment District opening were both part of Main Street’s Third Thursday event held each month.