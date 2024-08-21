Foley based Dream Center earns $10,000 CFSA grant

The Foley based Dream Center of Baldwin County received a $10,000 grant from The Community Foundation of South Alabama to help its mission of serving underprivileged youth in through counseling, mentoring, educational tutoring, and pro-social activities.

The Dream Center serves all of Baldwin County and is committed to providing a place where underserved youth aged 12-18 can find hope and healing.

“It is a different world for these kids today and we want to give them every opportunity to succeed,” said Dream Center Executive Director Joe Aldrete.

The grant will support case managers in implementing its evidence-based programs and by providing food and activities for Dream Center participants.

“We believe in the power of young minds to transform our community,” said said SFSA President & CEO Rebecca Byrne. “By investing in their growth and potential, we are building a foundation for a brighter future for all.”

More info: dreamcenterbaldwincounty.org or facebook.

Pictured: Jena Berson, Director of Communications & Programs, CFSA; Katy Baxter- Bailey, Fundraising Chair, Dream Center of Baldwin County; Natalie Dunn, Senior Communications and Programs Officer, CFSA.