Foley based musician Jimmy Lee Hannaford releases Jubilee

A regular performer at Tacky Jacks Orange Beach, The FOP Lodge in Foley and venues on the Eastern Shore, Foley based musician Jimmy Lee Hannaford loves playing covers, but he reveals his skills as a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist on his brand-new album, Jubilee.

With his engaging style, the Mississippian has earned steady work as a solo act since moving to to South Alabama from Austin 17 years ago. He has worked with The Nervous Tics, Sugarcane Jane, Twang Gang and Andy MacDonald and the Flying Cobras.

His continued growth as a singer, guitarist, writer is on full display on his new release, a collection of 10 songs. At the urging of producer Damon Henderson of Fairhope, Jimmy Lee played most of the instruments and sang most of the vocals on the album. It’s something he’s always wanted to do. His longtime accompanist Jose Santiago contributes congas and djembe.

The project came about after Henderson, also a musician and songwriter, saw Jimmy Lee playing bass with mutual friend Jimmy Lumpkin. He soon invited Jimmy Lee into his home studio for a series of sessions that resulted in the album.

“He’s a soulful Southern storyteller with a distinctive voice,” said Henderson. “The songs are multi-level. There is an emotional concept mixed into each song that makes it all work.”

The album rocks and grooves in places with intertwining electric guitars, but its steady centerpiece is the gentle, mostly acoustic “Waitin’ on a Jubilee.” It’s clearly inspired by time well spent along Mobile Bay.

This is Jimmy Lee’s second full-length release. While most of the songs on Jubilee started fresh in sessions with Henderson, one of them, “A Place in My Heart,” was salvaged from Jimmy Lee’s earlier recording experience in Texas.

“The songs on the album include some of the favorite ones I’ve written over the years,” said Jimmy Lee. “I had been performing some of them for many years, but I had not found the right opportunity to record them properly. Damon came along out of nowhere and made it happen, and I’ll be forever grateful for that.”

The album is available on all streaming platforms, and in CD format at Dr. Music in Fairhope.