Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off is March 14 at Heritage Park

The 18th Annual Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off, presented by RiverView Turf, will be held on March 14 from 10 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. at Heritage Park. a fundraiser for the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation, the event will feature award-winning barbecue, local musicians, food vendors, craft and retail vendors, and a kids’ zone. Tickets are $15 and available at the gate.

Entertainers for the fest include 10:15 – Los Amigos; 11:15 – The Noise (pictured); 1:00 – Chitlin Switch; 2:45 – The Defrosters.

Sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, the BBQ & Blues Cook Off allows over 30 backyard division cook teams from across the Gulf Coast the chance to compete for the Grand Championship title and other top prizes.

The team earning the highest in “People’s Choice” donations will be awarded a traveling trophy to display at their business all year! Vendors, food trucks, beverages, kids’ zone, and merchandise will be available.

The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation, an organization that is passionate about enhancing the lives of students. For over 20 years, the SBCF has focused on developing leadership, enriching education, and bettering the lives of local children.