Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off March 8-9 at Heritage Park

The 16th Annual Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off, an event that features award-winning barbecue, local musicians, food vendors, craft and retail vendors, and a kids’ zone will be held March 8-9 at Heritage Park in downtown Foley.

The fest kicks off on Friday night from 5 -9 p.m. with live music, food trucks, and a full bar.

Saturday’s festivities begin at 10 a.m., with the highlight being the 30 backyard division cook teams from across the Gulf Coast competing for Grand Championship and “People’s Choice” titles.

Admission is $10 per day and includes food samples and live music from Foley High School bands, The Three57s, and The Defrosters. More info: foleybbqandblues.net.

Pictured: Students from 14 South Baldwin County submitted artwork for the event’s official t-shirt. The top 25 submissions will be framed and displayed at the fest. Foley High’s Kris Navas-Fuentes’ art was selected to be on the shirts sold at the fest merchandise tent.

Fest proceeds benefit the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation, an organization that enriches education, and betters students’ lives.