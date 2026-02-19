Foley BBQ & Blues T-shirt Design Winner

The 18th Annual Foley BBQ & Blues Cook-Off, presented by RiverView Turf, named Foley High School student Soledad Sanchez this year’s T-Shirt Design Contest winner, and her artwork will be featured on the official event t-shirt.

Each year, students from the 14 schools supported by the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation submit original artwork for the event’s official t-shirt. The top 25 student designs will be showcased during the fest.

The event returns to Heritage Park from 10 a.m. – 4p.m. on Saturday, March 14, bringing award-winning barbecue, live music, food trucks, craft and retail vendors, and a kids’ zone to downtown Foley.

More than 30 backyard division teams will compete for the title and additional top prizes. The fest supports the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation, an organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of students in its community. For more than 20 years, the Foundation has focused on developing leadership, enriching education, and improving the quality of life throughout South Baldwin County. All proceeds from the Cook Off benefit the Foundation.

Admission is $15 at the gate, with children 12 and under admitted free. BBQ samples begin at 11 a.m. Entertainers will include Foley High School bands, Chitlin Switch, and The Defrosters. More info: foleybbqandblues.net or social media.

Pictured: Soledad Sanchez with South Baldwin Chamber Foundation staff.