Foley Beautification Awards

The city of Foley presented 2026 Beautification Awards to (top to bottom) Blossman Gas on North McKenzie St., Grounded Energy on West Myrtle Ave. and Centennial Bank on South McKenzie St. The awards are presented each year to recognize buildings that improve the appearance of Foley.

“The Beautification Committee works with businesses that go above and beyond to beautify their grounds to make things better for not only themselves but all around them,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said.