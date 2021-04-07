Foley Butterfly Mural

Through the month of April, get your picture taken with the Foley Butterfly and when you share it on social media simply add #foleybutterfly, and be entered into a drawing for gift cards valued at $250 from downtown businesses. Tucked away in the alley between the Post Office and South McKenzie St., you will find The Foley Butterfly created by local artist Victoria Cirilli. Foley Main Street is committed to working with the city and businesses to enhance Downtown Foley through beautification and walkability efforts and focus attention on our downtown businesses. The Foley Butterfly mural by Victoria Cirilli was commissioned by Foley Main Street and is the first of many new murals and public art coming to Foley through the Foley Main Street Public Art Initiative. Pictured: Standing with the Foley Butterfly: Foley City Councilman Charlie Ebert, Foley Main Street board member Frances Holk-Jones, Foley Main Street president Chad Watkins, Foley Main Street board member and design committee Chair Deborah Mixon, mural artist Victoria Cirilli, City of Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich, Design committee member Janay Dawson, Foley Main Street board member Justin Shanks, and City of Foley Municipal Complex Director Pam Harris.