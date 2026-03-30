Foley buys 121 acres on Beach Express for new industrial park

A 121-acre parcel on the Foley Beach Express will become Baldwin County’s newest industrial development property as a joint project by Foley, Baldwin Alliance and the state. Foley will buy the property near the southwest corner of the intersection of the Foley Beach Express and Baldwin Beach Express with help from a Alabama Industrial Development Authority grant of almost $3.33 million. The City of Foley will pay the other half of the $6.6 million price tag for the prime property. Most of the space in the city’s current industrial park area is occupied.

“We are strategically positioning this 121-acre site in Baldwin County for future, long-term growth and building on the strong economic momentum we’re seeing along our Gulf Coast,’’ Governor Kay Ivey said. “Alabama will not be slowing down when it comes to bringing good jobs and opportunities to every corner of our state.”

As Foley has grown and new businesses have begun operation in the region, much of the space available in the city’s current industrial park area has been taken up.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich said a state committee determined that the property was the best out of 16 potential industrial sites in Alabama.

For Foley, the fastest-growing city in Alabama and the seventh-fastest-growing city in the United States, this investment represents both preparation and opportunity. Demand for development-ready industrial sites in Foley continues to build, making this investment critical to sustaining growth, attracting new employers, and generating quality jobs.

Since the beginning of the year, Ivey has announced the distribution of $15.7 million in funding to support 21 industrial sites across Alabama. The grants are part of the third round of the SEEDS program.

“Foley’s strategic investment in the North Foley Industrial Park demonstrates forward-thinking leadership and a commitment to preparing sites that meet the needs of today’s industrial prospects. This project strengthens Baldwin County’s position as a prime destination for high-impact economic development in Alabama,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Pictured: Officials with Foley, Baldwin Alliance and the state of Alabama announced that the city is receiving a $3.33 million grant to purchase property for the region’s newest industrial park site.