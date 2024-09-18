Foley buys plane used to train pilots at Beran Field; Part of commemoration as WWII Heritage City

One of the types of aircraft flown over Foley by thousands of Navy aviators being trained to fight World War II will be part of the commemoration of the city’s designation as an American World War II Heritage City. The 1941 N3N biplane the city bought is one of several models of aircraft used at Barin Field, the Navy’s aviation training center in Foley during World War II. It will be put on display in the future at a location to be determined.

The city will is also planning to open an exhibit on Barin Field and Foley during World War II at the Railroad Museum later this year, as a way to expand its commemoration of the National Park Service naming the community an American World War II Heritage City. Only one community in each state or territory receives the designation commemorating that city’s part in World War II and its efforts since the war to recognize the service of veterans in the conflict.

Foley residents can also contribute to the planned exhibits. Anyone with items relating to Barin Field or Foley during World War II can loan or donate artifacts to be included. Photographs can be scanned and returned to the donors.

Barin Field was an active base from 1942 through 1947 and was reopened from 1953 until 1958. The Navy continues to operate the site as an outlying landing field.

Pictured: A Navy biplane trainer flies next to a more advanced training aircraft, an SNJ Texan, in the skies near Foley during World War II.