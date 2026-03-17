Foley celebrates city employees’ service; Eberly wins Extra Mile Award

Foley celebrated municipal employees for their service to the community

The city held its annual employee appreciation meeting Thursday, March 5, at the Foley Civic Center.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich said city employees make Foley a great place to live.

“As I travel representing our city, people ask how we do all this,” Hellmich said. “It’s because of you guys. It’s because y’all are proud of what you do. You love your city, and you love one another, and so coming to work is a labor of love, and it’s made our city special.”

Employees do a good job representing Foley whether they are working around the city building sidewalks, clearing ditches, trimming trees or working with children in the library. Hellmich said that workers often make extra efforts to help residents.

“We have the same problems that other cities have, but we have a team. When we say Team Foley, that means something to myself and our council,” Hellmich told employees. “The important thing that we do as Team Foley is work together. We get compliments on you guys all the time, it is very much appreciated, whether it is somebody stopping to help fix a flat tire or going out of your way with somebody when they’re down and out with an issue.”

Logan Eberly (pictured with the mayor), city grants and special agreement administrator, received the Foley Extra Mile Award, the city’s designation of the employee of the year.

Hellmich said Eberly often supports colleagues before help is requested and has earned the respect of and appreciation of staff members and department directors. He said she is also able to patiently deal with other government agencies and regulations during the grant application process.

“Her knowledge and ability to deal with these federal agencies and her patience is outstanding,” Hellmich said. “She’s sitting over here confidently discussing how we get through this particular issue. And that is much appreciated. It’s an incredible skill. What you bring to the table for us, and how you work with people is very much appreciated.”

The city also presented service awards to employees.

Tony Fuqua received a 30-year service award. Randy Stallworth received a 25-year service award.

Awards for 20 years of service went to Chris Cummins, Devery Thomas, Reid Cole, Michael Lucas, David Thompson, James Smith, Virgil Conway and Mike Lipham.

Employees receiving 15-year service awards included Carl Grant, Curtis Ricks, Brandon Purdue, Andrew Forsythe and Tommy Smith.

Awards for 10 years of service were presented to Kate Ray, Cody Nims, Drew Schaff, Gary Schrader, Joshua Gentry, Andrew Salgado, Zach Gebhart, Robin File, Tyler Sundie, David Snyder, Wesley Ray, Michael Powell, Kevin Nodhturft, Kim Ebentheuer, Carter Chmielewski, Cody Carraway and James Pate.

Five-year service awards went to Matt Forner, Drew Norris, Ricky Lazauskas, Nichole Blackwell, Wynter Metz, Krystal Bodiford, Sara Kate Harkins, Nathan Smith, Shellie Kichler, Jeff Lee, Garreth Cotton and Warren Harbison.