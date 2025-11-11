Foley Christmas decorations Go Up In Advance Of Holiday Festivities

Christmas lights and trees are going up in Foley as a city known for its decorations prepares for the holidays. As November began, city crews and volunteers began work to set up the Foley Christmas tree and decorations in Heritage Park and along the main roads. After Thanksgiving, the city will kick off the Christmas season with the Foley Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park celebration on the first weekend in December. The Second-Annual Christmas Night Market will take place at the Foley Farmer’s and Fishermens Market from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 11. The event will include vendors offering artisan crafts and baked goods as well as food trucks. The market will also include carolers from Foley High School and a visit from Santa Claus.

“It’s a fun thing to do,” said Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “We’ll have all our Christmas activities the first weekend in December. It’s a good time for the kids to come out. There will be concerts and all kinds of fun stuff.”