Foley Christmas in Park, Let It Snow & parade Dec. 12-13

Rained out Foley Christmas events have been moved to Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12 and 13, due to weather.

Christmas in the Park, which had been planned for Dec. 5, will be moved to Friday, Dec. 12. The annual celebration will include the official lighting of the city Christmas tree, refreshments, the announcement of the winners of the Christmas Tree Decoration Contest and a visit from Santa beginning at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, the Foley Christmas Parade will roll through downtown Foley beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will include music, floats, other participants and Santa Claus.

Also on Saturday, Foley’s annual Let It Snow event takes place in Heritage Park. The marketplace will begin at 9 a.m. Let It Snow activities, including a snowy wonderland, music and food, begin at 11 a.m. More info: visitfoley.com.