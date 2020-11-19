Foley cancels Christmas parade

Desiring to be safe rather than sorry, Foley officials have cancelled the annual Christmas parade, normally held in Foley on the first Saturday in December.

Downtown merchants are open that Saturday and all shopping days before Christmas. Heritage Park provides a perfect place to walk and enjoy beautiful decorations. The pavillion is decorated for snap-your-own photos throughout the season. Plan a walk through Foley’s beautiful downtown as an easy, safe outing for your family during the holiday season