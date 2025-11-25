Foley Christmas Parade & Let It Snow Dec. 6

Just as it has since 1963, the Foley Kiwanis Club will host the annual Foley Christmas Parade. This year’s event, which will be followed by the Let It Snow event at Heritage Park, starts at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the National Guard Armory on E. Violet Ave. The parade proceeds south on Hwy. 59, before turning west on W. Verbena Ave. The route then turns north on S. Oak St., and N. Pine St. and west on Rose Ave. back to the starting point.

No matter what the official weather prediction is for the day, there will be snow – and lots of it – in Heritage Park following the parade at the Let It Snow celebration from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. Let It Snow is a free event sponsored by the city of Foley and includes a marketplace, a Foley High School Band concert, a preview of The Nutcracker, a children’s art village, food vendors, balloon creations, the famous Whoville Hair Salon and inflatable bounce houses.

The gazebo in Heritage Park is an excellent backdrop for special Christmas photos with family and friends. Santa will make a special appearance from 1 -2 p.m. For more information, go to VisitFoley.org or call the city of Foley at 251-943-1300.