Foley Council Honors Quaites & Blackwell

Foley City Council presented resolutions of commendations and appreciation to Vera Quaites and Rick Blackwell during their final Council meeting. Both members were elected in 2008. “We’re going to miss you guys,” Hellmich said. ”You always put Foley first. During these past years, the integrity of this group is without question,’’ said Mayor Ralph Hellmich. “You don’t get out there. It wasn’t about you. It’s about our city and about the people you represent.’’ Blackwell and Quaites were joined by family members (above) at the meeting.