Foley creates downtown entertainment district to allow for public alcohol consumption

The Foley City Council approved a first reading of an ordinance to establish an entertainment district which will public alcohol consumption in the downtown area west of Alabama 59. The ordinance is scheduled for a final vote in August.

Darrelyn Dunmore, executive director of Foley Main Street, said a survey of downtown merchants showed an overwhelming support for the measure.

“On the petition we had 150 yes and two no and one neutral. This was specifically in downtown Foley. These were all the business owners, people that were going in and supporting it,” Dunmore told council members.

She said entertainment districts have helped downtown revitalization in many Alabama cities and Gadsden expanded a district it started in 2017 two years later.

She said OWA has also had an entertainment district since 2017. In those seven years, Foley police have responded to a total of 13 alcohol-related calls.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich said the district should help Foley continue to revitalize the city’s downtown area.

“When Main Street started, that was something that we talked about, supporting downtown,” Hellmich said. “It’s a vibrant downtown that we’re looking to expand, particularly our nighttime. In the daytime, we’re really really busy, but at night, it’s pretty quiet.”

He said Main Street and supporters of downtown revitalization are bringing new restaurants and other businesses into Foley.

“I believe this is the kind of grassroots effort that we asked them to do and we appreciate all the work,” Hellmich said.

“It’s not an area where you can simply walk with an open can of beer or a wine bottle in your hand,” Councilman Charles Ebert III said. “Your beverage has to come from one of our vendors in the downtown area that sells alcohol and it has to be in that approved cup.”

In the district, patrons would be allowed to leave a bar or restaurant with an alcoholic beverage between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. The drink would have to be in a 16-ounce plastic cup marked with the name of the business and the Main Street entertainment district emblem.

The ordinance would prohibit “brown-bagging,” pouring more alcohol from an outside source into the cup. Patrons could not bring a cup from one bar or restaurant into another business in the district.

Drinking would not be allowed in some outside areas in the district, such as parking lots.

Dunmore said training programs are planned for bars and restaurants so that owners and employees know how to tell patrons what is and is not allowed in the entertainment district. District supporters will also create info cards, signs and set up social media campaigns to educate the public and workers about the program.