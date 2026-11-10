Foley dedicates Armory As City Activity Center

The Foley building that has been renovated as the new Foley Activity Center after serving as the National Guard armory in Foley for more than 50 years is officially open. City officials dedicated one of its newest municipal spaces with a recognition of the National Guard troops who served their country while being stationed at the site.

The 16,000-square-foot building’s renovation as a municipal facility also includes a classroom for recreational programs and senior citizens activities, a climate-controlled space for museum archives and a sensory space for special-needs programming and events.

The gymnasium includes space that can be configured for four pickleball courts, a basketball court or a volleyball court.

Paul Carpenter Davis Architecture was the architect on the project. The contractor was Del-Con LLC. The renovation cost $1.97 million.

The Foley National Guard unit is now located in a larger armory near the Foley Beach Express. The city donated the land on which the new armory was built. In exchange for the property that is now the Foley Activity Center.

Located at 315 E. Jessamine Ave, the building will also be sued for administrative office, but from 1969 until 2023, the building was the Foley National Guard armory, and the building includes a plaque recognizing the National Guard and the Foley area residents who served their country in the 100 years since the first National Guard unit was organized in Foley in 1926.

Local National Guard members, veterans and students in the Foley High School JROTC program were among those taking part in the event.

While in use as an armory, the facility was named for Sgt. William L. Smith. Smith joined the National Guard before he graduated from Foley High School in 1948. The unit was called to active service for the Korean War in January 1951. Smith was killed in action that November, nine days before his 20th birthday. During the dedication ceremony, Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich presented the key to the city to Smith’s family members and dedicated a plaque commemorating Smith’s service. Smith’s brother, Nick Jones, accepted the key and a City Council proclamation on behalf of the family.

“Sergeant Smith gave his life on that battlefield in November of 1951, just nine days shy of his 20th birthday,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “For his extraordinary heroism, he was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross by the United States government.

“While the bricks and mortar of the building have been transformed to serve our community in a new way. Sergeant Smith’s name, courage, and sacrifice will remain anchored to this location in the soil, in the area in the time to come.”

Local National Guard members, veterans and students in the Foley High School JROTC program were among those taking part in the event.

Besides the new indoor gymnasium for residents as well as the offices of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, Communications Department and Leisure Services administration.

The Foley National Guard unit is now located in a larger armory near the Foley Beach Express. The city donated the land on which the new armory was built. In exchange for the property that is now the Foley Activity Center.