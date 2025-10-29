Foley Downtown Business Storefront Improvement Grants

Foley is expanding its Facade Improvement Incentive Grant Program that provides reimbursement funding for projects to improve the exterior appearance of buildings and businesses in Foley’s Local and National Historic Districts and the Foley Main Street District. The grants will now include all buildings in the Historic District, National Register District and the Foley Downtown Overlay District. Applicants can receive up to $5,000 depending on the size of the area that is being renovated. “It’s another piece of the puzzle that we’ve used to upgrade our downtown,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said.