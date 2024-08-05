Foley Elks host Aug. 17 bingo & Sept. 28 dance

The Gulf Coast Elks Club in Foley (2621 S. Jupiter St.) will host bingo with big cash prizes on Aug. 17. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and chicken strips will be served at noon followed by bingo at 12:30 p.m. More info: 218-591-7689. On Sept. 28, dress up in any generation from the roaring 20’s to the 80’s and attend the lodge’s generational dance beginning at 2 p.m. Multiple bands will be playing through out the day, with prizes for best dressed, games, food and lots of fun.