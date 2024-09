Foley Elks host Sept. 28 dance for all generations

The Gulf Coast Elks Club in Foley (2621 S. Jupiter St.) will host a dance for fans of music from all generations on Sept. 28. Cover charge is $10. Dress up in any generation from the roaring 20’s to the 80’s and attend the lodge’s generational dance beginning at 2 p.m. Multiple bands will be play, with prizes for best dressed, games, food and lots of fun.