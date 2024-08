Foley Elks host Sept. 28 dance for all generations

The Gulf Coast Elks Club in Foley (2621 S. Jupiter St.) will host a dance for fans of music from all generations on Sept. 28. Dress up in any generation from the roaring 20’s to the 80’s and attend the lodge’s generational dance beginning at 2 p.m. Multiple bands will be play, with prizes for best dressed, games, food and lots of fun.