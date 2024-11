Foley Elks kid’s holiday fundraising bake sale Nov. 17

Foley Elks Lodge No. 2784 will help provide a happy Christmas for local children with a Nob. 17 bake sale beginning at 1 p.m. at the Lodge’s 2621 S. Juniper St. clubhouse. For sale will be cakes, chocolates, cookies, cupcakes, brownies and donuts. For more info, call 251-971-2782.