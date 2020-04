Foley Farmers Market open today ’til 2 p.m.

The Foley’s Farmers Market (CAFFM), offering fresh vegetables, honey and baked goods, will be open on today from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This is an outdoor market and vendors will be well-spaced for safety Shoppers are asked to maintain a six-foot distance at all times. It is located at 20733 Miflin Rd. (off of County Rd. 20 next to Wolf Bay Lodge).