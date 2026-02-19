Foley Garden Club honors Dewannah Childress

By Pamela W Monroe

The Foley Garden Club recently recognized the dedication and many contributions of long term member, Dewannah Childress. Dewannah has been a passionate gardener for many years.

The Foley Garden Club was established in 1947 by Dewannah’s mother-in-law. Dewannah joined over 50 years ago and has maintained her passion, dedication, commitment and service to the club since she joined. She has held many positions in the garden club including the presidency on multiple occasions, treasurer, and, most recently, historian. She has always been willing to share her knowledge and her plants with others.

Dewannah is a cancer survivor. Once diagnosed, she turned to gardening to support her recovery. She says gardening brings joy and builds friendships

The Foley Garden Club recognized this great lady with a surprise congratulatory video from a celebrity that she made friends with at her local restaurant, Paula Dean.

If you’d like to learn more about local gardening, please visit our FaceBook page and join us at our monthly meetings featuring knowledgeable speakers and interesting tours.