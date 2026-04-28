Foley Garden Club Meets At Graham Creek

The April meeting of the Foley Garden Club took place at the Graham Creek Nature Preserve to hear an in-depth presentation about the preserve’s ecological accomplishments and growth, it’s future and the proposed butterfly conservatory presented by Nick Williams, The City of Foley Sustainability Coordinator and Ryan Carver, the city’s Nature Parks Superintendent. The April hostesses offered a Spring Garden Party theme to the delight of those in attendance. The next meeting will be held on May 21 at noon with a panel of experts taking questions about local gardening and providing demonstrations. For more information, please contact Sharon Stuckey, Membership Chair at 251/401-6325 or Pam Monroe, President, at 614/674-3011