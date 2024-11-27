Foley gets $800K sidewalk grant

Foley City Council voted to accept an $800,000 grant through the ALDOT funded Transportation Alternatives Program to pay about two-thirds of the cost of a project to extend sidewalks along Alabama 59 from East Pride Dr. to Azalea Ave. $1.2 million project will link existing walkways along the highway.

“This will complete the connectivity on Highway 59,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “I know this has been something that we’ve been asking for for years and we were successful.”

He said a previous TAP grant helped pay to build sidewalks in the area of Ninth Avenue, improving connectivity around Foley schools.

The council also voted to have Capstone Engineering prepare the design for the new sidewalks. The city will go to bid on the project when the design is complete and ALDOT approves the project.

Hellmich said state approval has taken up to two years for previous TAP projects, but funding has been approved and the design process is beginning.

The city is also continuing work on sidewalks paid with municipal funds. The City Council approved $1 million for sidewalks in the current budget that went into effect Oct. 1. The previous budget also included $1 million in city funding for sidewalks.

Recently completed sidewalks in the program include walkways on North Cedar Street and Hickory Street. Foley is also working on sidewalks in the Mills community. Future plans include extending sidewalks west on Fern