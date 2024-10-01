Foley gets grant for more Hwy. 59 sidewalks

The Alabama Department of Transportation approved an $800,000 grant for additional sidewalks on Hwy. 59 in Foley. In addition, Foley City Council approved $1 million for sidewalk projects in the budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The council had also approved $1 million for walkways last year. Foley also has applied for a state grant to help pay for intersection improvements on the Beach Express intersections with Baldwin County 12, Baldwin County 20 and U.S. 98.

The city is completing work to widen the Beach Express, adding safety shoulders, before transferring the highway to the state.

“With these three intersections, our goal is to try to complete all three of them in their entirety,” said Mike Thompson, city administrator. “Where they may need acceleration lanes if they’re not there yet, we’d include those. Where they may need a right-turn lane, we would include that. If one needs more lighting, we’d include that. But the idea is to get all three of those intersections completely enhanced.”