Foley getting new street sweeper ahead of schedule at lower cost

A new sweeper truck will be cleaning Foley streets a year earlier than planned and at a cost about $30,000 less than expected. The Foley City Council voted to buy the new sweeper truck for $297,173. Darryl Russell, Foley public works director, said the truck should be delivered in about two weeks. He said he had planned to include a new truck in the department’s 2024 budget. A truck ordered in 2024 would be delivered about 12 to 14 months after being ordered. Russell said the vendor who supplies the trucks told him a new 2023 model was available immediately.

“My vendor said ‘I’ve got one in Birmingham. Do you want it?’ It’s $30,000 cheaper than the one proposed for 2024 would have been” Russell told council members. The city now has a 2018 sweeper. Russell said having two sweepers will allow the department to clean more streets, in areas such as subdivisions, and have one vehicle available if the other truck requires maintenance.