Foley Heavy Equipment “Roadeo” Sept. 25 at OWA

Local public works crews will show off the equipment skills developed to serve their communities while competing for bragging rights during the Gulf Coast Heavy Equipment Roadeo on Friday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. at OWA. Admission is free.

Events will include competitions using mini-excavators, bull dozers, excavators and skid steers – small tracked vehicles with blades like a fork-lift.

In addition to contests between public works crews, the mayors of several municipalities are also scheduled to take part in a special competition during the event. More than 20 cities and other agencies have registered so far to take part in the event.

The event will also feature live music by the band Chitlin Switch and food sales, with proceeds benefiting South Reach Gulf Coast.