Foley High School Choir will sing carols Dec. 17 at Heritage Park

Dr. William Brown and the Foley High School Choir will sing Christmas carols at the Heritage Park Gazebo in historic downtown Foley on Dec. 17 from 6-7 p.m. The park is located at 101 E. Violet Ave. Park. The Dr. William Brown and the Foley High School Choir will be caroling in Heritage Park under the gazebo to bring the community a bit of Christmas cheer.