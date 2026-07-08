Foley Hurricane Expo July 14 at Civic Center

The city of Foley will host its first Hurricane Preparedness Expo on Tuesday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center, 407 E. Laurel Ave.

The free community event will bring together local businesses, emergency response agencies and city departments to help residents prepare before, during and after a storm. Whether attendees are new to the Gulf Coast or longtime residents, the expo will offer practical information and preparedness resources to help them develop or update their emergency plans.

“Preparedness is one of the most effective tools we have when it comes to protecting lives and property,” said Thurston Bullock, public safety director for the city of Foley. “The Hurricane Preparedness Expo gives residents the opportunity to connect directly with trusted local experts, learn what resources are available and make a plan before a storm is approaching. We want everyone to leave better prepared and more confident heading into hurricane season.”

The Hurricane Preparedness Expo is part of the city’s ongoing commitment to helping residents prepare for severe weather and build a more resilient community. By bringing together local experts and emergency preparedness resources in one location, the event aims to make hurricane planning easier and more accessible for everyone.

For more information, contact Emergency Management Coordinator Krystal Bodiford at kbodiford@cityoffoley.org or 251-437-9668.