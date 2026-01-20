Foley icon Buddy Wright passes

Robert David “Buddy” Wright Sr., of Foley (born on Jan. 9, 1943) passed away peacefully at home on New Year’s Day, surrounded by loved ones.

Buddy was many things in his lifetime, but above all, he was the life of the party, the light in every room, and a force to be reckoned with. He wore many hats over the years—and wore them all well.

His early life began in service to his country in the United States Army. After his military service, Buddy started a family and discovered his true calling: sales. Boats, houses, you name it—Buddy could sell ice to an Eskimo. He had a rare gift for connecting with people, and in the process of helping customers find “the one,” he brought joy and confidence to countless lives.

Buddy’s heart was as big as his personality. He loved helping others and took pride in teaching his trade, guiding young people as they found their footing and learned the tools to make a living. Even when life dealt him heartbreak and betrayal, Buddy never spoke ill of others or hardened his heart. True to form, he remained kind, generous, and open.

His home—and his heart—were always open to friends, customers, and loved ones. Buddy loved music, especially singers and songwriters, and he truly came alive in his favorite spot: “The Buddy Bama,” hosting his legendary pickin’ and grinnin’ nights. Alabama football parties were a staple, and ringing his bell was practically a rite of passage.

Buddy Wright was a man, a legend, a son, father, brother, friend, and a true ladies man. A gentleman in his own Buddy Wright way. He filled every room he entered, left people smiling wherever he went, and made life a little more fun just by being in it. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

He is survived by his children—Robert David Wright Jr. (Tena) and Hunter Mitchell Orcutt (Alan). As anyone who knew Buddy can attest, surviving him was at times a challenge, and at other times as thrilling as an amusement park ride. He leaves behind grandchildren Caitlin Allison (Mike), Brittany Swartz (Nick), Kaylyn Wright, Robert David “Trey” Wright III, and Mitchell Orcutt, along with ten cherished great-grandchildren.

Buddy also leaves many loving nieces and nephews, with his niece Renee Patterson Forsman standing out as a constant friend, confidant, and devoted caregiver throughout their adult lives. He is also survived by countless dedicated and irreplaceable friends, whose loyalty, laughter, and steadfast presence filled his life with meaning and joy. This list of broken hearts would not be complete without Tracey Mitchell—a presence marked by a lifetime of shared love that filled many roles over the years. What began decades ago as marriage evolved into a relationship of mature respect, spiritual guidance, and understanding—one that grew stronger, and wiser, with time and distance.

He will forever fill our hearts with laughter, tears, and cherished memories (some that could make a sailor blush).