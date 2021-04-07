Foley Kiwanis Motorcycle Run April 17 at Heritage

The Foley Kiwanis Club has re-scheduled its Motorcycle Poker Run, a victim of Hurricane Sally, not the Covid pandemic, will be held on Saturday, April 17 beginning with 8 a.m. registration at Heritage Park. The run starts at 10 a.m. for club and group riders, and 10:30 a.m. for non-group riders. Participants must check in at five designated stops on the 100 mile route to be eligible for prizes. Awards and prizes will be presented at Heritage Park at 3 p.m. Entry fee is $40 for licensed bikers and $20 for passengers. Extra hands and card exchanges will be available.

Register online at foleykiwanisclub.godaddysites. com. For more info, call Russ Morrison at 859-771-6091, email foleykiwanisclub@mail.com or visit facebook. The Foley Kiwanis Club meets each Tuesday at noon at Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, located at 1145 South McKenzie Street. New members and visitors are always welcome.