Foley Library educational exhibit in remembrance of 9/11

Foley Public Library will participate in September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World, a downloadable educational exhibit that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. The interactive exhibit will take place Sept 7-11 on the bottom floor of the library during regular business hours.

Told across 14 mini posters, this exhibit includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.

Not only can you view the 9/11 Memorial posters located in an album, you can also create Peace Cranes and Hope Leaves to hang on the library’s Tree of Peace & Hope. For more info, call 251-943-7665 or visit foleylibrary.org.