Foley Library Know Your Author scavenger hunt during April

The Foley Public Library is hosting an April Know Your Author” scavenger hunt where patrons will have the opportunity to look for five different books within the library by answering a question about the author of each book. Only one book may be found by any one patron during the month.

Simply go into the Foley Public Library during regular business hours and request a question about one of the five authors featured. Once you receive the question, you will have to answer it to get the clue to the location of a book place-holder. Find the book place-holder and bring it to the Circulation Desk to receive the actual book.

Authors featured during April 2021 will be Sarah J. Maas, Kristin Hannah, Ace Atkins, James Patterson and Jonathan Kellerman. Books to be hidden will generally be the latest publication by each author. For more info, call 251-943-7665 or visit foleylibrary.org or Facebook.