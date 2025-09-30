Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Foley Library Touch-A-Truck Oct. 11

Kids and kids at heart will have the chance to get up close to fire trucks, police cars, construction vehicles, and other big rigs during the Touch-a-Truck event at the Foley Public Library (319 E. Laurel Ave.) on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 9 – 11 a.m.
Families can explore the vehicles, meet local community helpers, and enjoy a fun morning of learning and discovery.
This year, the Foley Library staff will have even more fun in store: A helicopter from flyBAMA; Sweet treats from Kona Ice; Coffee from The Coffee Shop Truck; and live music from Jesse Taylor Perry.