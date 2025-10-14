Foley listed among best places to call home on Gulf Coast

A listing of the best places to call home for those wanting a laid-back Gulf Coast lifestyle includes Foley as one of the top locations from Florida to Texas. WorldAtlas lists Foley as one of the “10 Best Places to Call Home on the Gulf Coast in 2025.”

The listing points out that Foley “retains its small-town heart while offering easy access to both the bay and the beach.” That proximity provides access to the Gulf beaches while retaining quieter, more affordable living.

The report cites the Foley Railroad Museum and Model Train Exhibit that are links to the community’s history that dates back to the beginning of the 20th century and a delight to history buffs. Other attractions include Foley’s downtown with shops, antique stores and dining spots.

Heritage Park, which is popular with strollers and a site for concerts and festivals, was another feature included in the listing. WorldAtlas also highlights the Graham Creek Nature Preserve with its trails, wetlands and kayak routes creating an endless playground for nature lovers.

The WorldAtlas list of the 10 best places to call home in 2025 are: Port Lavaca, Texas; Pascagoula, Mississippi; Port Richey, Florida; Apalachicola, Florida; Palacios, Texas; Port St. Joe, Florida; Foley, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Morgan City, Louisiana; Carabelle, Florida.