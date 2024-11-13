Foley Main Street Annual Meeting Spotlights Downtown Foley Accomplishments

The Foley Main Street annual meeting (pictured) at Hotel Magnolia highlighted recent accomplishments and upcoming initiatives in the community. Incoming Foley Main Street President Wes Abrams, Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich, and Executive Director Darrelyn Dunmore shared updates. Foley Main Street is a nationally accredited program focused on revitalizing Downtown Foley. Main Street will sponsor a new downtown event initiated by local businesses. Scheduled for November 21 from 5 to 7 p.m., the event will feature tastings, art, and special deals. The first Third Thursday will include a physical turkey hunt, where participants can locate six hidden turkeys at various businesses. Additionally, a virtual Downtown Foley Turkey Hunt will launch on November 1 via the Foley Main Street Facebook page. The holiday season will kick off with the Downtown Foley Christmas Fest on December 7, following the Christmas Parade. The event will include caroling by the Foley High School Choir and holiday specials from local businesses. Sixteen new businesses in Downtown Foley this year, with two more expected soon. The Downtown Foley Arts & Entertainment District will officially open on November 21, along with the new Cat Alley Walkway. The seating area has already been completed. Foley Main Street, in collaboration with Main Street Alabama, will award five $1,000 marketing grants to district businesses by January 2025 and will launch a Pitch Contest with a $10,000 grant opportunity for eligible businesses. The winner will advance to regional and state main street competitions. Also, 11 wayfinding signs featuring QR codes linking to Google Maps will be installed downtown next month. More info: foleymainstreet.com.