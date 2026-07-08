Foley Main Street celebrates at “Idea Exchange” Meeting

Foley Main brought together the city’s elected officials, board members, volunteers, supporters, and local entrepreneurs to celebrate a period of historic growth and technological innovation in the downtown district during its recent bi-annual “Idea Exchange.”

Led by Wes Abrams, the meeting highlighted Foley Main Street’s recent successes in securing significant funding, launching digital initiatives, and welcoming twelve new businesses to the downtown footprint since November.

Foley Main Street announced it has been awarded over $44,000 in grants and program funding since Nov 1, 2025. Additionally, $20,000 was awarded in spring of 2026 to create decorative crosswalks aimed at beautifying the district while enhancing safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

“A large portion of what we do is economic development—matching businesses to buildings and working closely with property owners and investors,” said Abrams during the welcome address. “The growth we are seeing is a direct result of these partnerships and a shared vision for a vibrant, walkable downtown.”

To enhance the visitor experience, Foley Main Street officially unveiled the Downtown Foley Digital Passport. This geo-based mobile tool allows visitors to collect points as they explore downtown shops and restaurants, which can then be redeemed for rewards. This launch coincides with the continued success of “Third Thursdays,” which has seen record attendance in recent months.

To support the people behind the storefronts, Foley Main Street also hosted four professional workshops since the last bi-annual meeting, providing downtown business owners with skills and tools necessary to help them thrive in a competitive market.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich addressed the crowd to provide updates on major municipal projects that will further transform the downtown landscape. Key projects include the progress on the new Foley Library, the transition to underground utilities to improve aesthetics and reliability, and the upcoming upgrade of the Dyas parking lot.

Pictured: Alexa & Tim Lipe with Blessed Kettle Brewery; Cheeseburger Randy’s Alex Warner and Marcus Owens, Councilman Charlie Ebert, Mayor Ralph Hellmich; property owner Garrett Foley and Main Street volunteer Doug Catlett; property owner Brett Garr and City Engineer Taylor Davis; Main Street volunteers Highland Group Craig Blackburn, WAS Design Chad Watkins and Realty Executives Gulf Coast Drew Rambo; Taste of Downtown Foley participants Roxanne & Danielle Duemmel with Waffles R Wild & Speakeasy, Lindsey Sholes with Bla~le Tea Bar, Mary Garcia with Feast & Co,, Darrelyn Dunmore with Foley Main Street, and Susan Adams with Copper Kettle Tea Bar, Mary Garcia with Feast & Co,, Darrelyn Dunmore with Foley Main Street, and Susan Adams with Copper Kettle Tea Bar; Portabella’s Pam McLaurin Lee and Foley Brunch and Supper Club’s Marti Webster and Chef Oveigh.