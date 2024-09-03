Foley Main Street District recognized for Antique Rose Trail connector

The City of Foley won the Planning and Public Space Award of Excellence for its work in the Foley Main Street District with the completion of the Wilbourne Antique Rose Trail at the recent Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence Banquet in Monroeville.

The award winning project created a connector for the Wilbourne Antique Rose Trail, a public walking trail that winds through the heart of Foley. Opened in 2007, the trail follows the path of the old railroad line.

The north section measures a mile and a half full of antique roses, native plants, flowers and grasses. Two blocks make up the southern section. This year the final block of the trail was completed to connect the two sections. Downtown Foley businesses along the west side of the trail say they get much more foot traffic now that this section has been completed.

Foley Main Street also presented its Main Street Hero award to Chad Watkins for his outstanding contribution to the program during the Toast to Heroes Reception in Monroeville.

Watkins has served as president of Foley Main Street since its inception in 2018. He has quietly, yet with plenty of humor, guided and helped lead the program to where it is today. He believes in investing in the organization and believes others should as well.

With his landscape design background, he has brought a wealth of knowledge and advice to multiple downtown projects for the greater good of Foley.

“If there is a hiccup in any of the Foley Main Street strategies, Chad does not hesitate. He asks what he can do, who he can talk to and what support can he give,’’ said Foley Main Street Director Darrelyn Dunmore. “You cannot ask for anything more from a President.’’

Foley Main Street is committed to increasing the economic vibrancy of Downtown Foley by working on recruitment, facilitation, and the aid to businesses and investors interested in the downtown. Its primary focus is to increase awareness of the Downtown Foley district and its businesses and work with existing businesses to facilitate their strength and vibrancy.

More info: foleymainstreet.com.

Pictured: The Connection of the Wilbourne Antique Rose Trail not only connects the north and south ends of the existing trail, but also brings exposure of the Downtown Foley businesses on the East side of Hwy 59; Foley Main Street Hero recipient Chad Watkins.