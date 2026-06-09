Foley Main Street earns national recognition

Foley Main Street has been designated as a 2026 Accredited Main Street America program for meeting their commitment to creating meaningful improvements in their downtowns through preservation-based economic development and community revitalization using the Main Street Approach.

Since its inception in 2018, FMS has recorded $18 million in private investment alongside $13.5 million in public improvements to date. This collaborative growth represents a positive return on investment. For every dollar the City of Foley invests in Downtown Foley, the district realized $1.3 dollars in private sector enhancements. FMS has successfully secured $134,838 in external grants over the past five years, injecting capital into the local economy that would otherwise have remained untapped.

In 2025, FMS further strengthened the downtown entrepreneurial ecosystem through targeted business support and professional development. The organization awarded $17,000 in direct marketing grants to local business owners and invested an additional $20,000 of grants into specialized training—including soft skills, customer service, and Google My Business optimization. These initiatives ensure that Foley’s small businesses remain resilient, visible, and equipped to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

“Achieving our 2026 National Accreditation status is a testament to the strategic work our board and partners have accomplished this past year,” said Wes Abrams, Foley Main Street Board President. “By pairing private investment with direct support, we are not just revitalizing buildings; we are empowering the entrepreneurs who are the heartbeat of Downtown Foley.”

Foley Main Street is one of 838 nationally recognized Accredited Main Street America organizations and is a part of a network of over 1,600 communities leading positive commercial district transformation efforts throughout the United States.