Foley Main Street Presents State Award to Council

Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich and Councilman Charles Ebert III (above) recently accepted the Main Street Alabama Award of Excellence for the city’s most recent improvements to downtown Foley. The award recognizes projects that improve the downtown area. Darrelyn Dunmore, executive director of Foley Main Street, said the award recognizes city projects, including the addition to the Perry Wilbourne Antique Rose Trail, which have improved the downtown area. ”Our City Council fully supports Main Street, but I think that we need to make sure that you get credit for being the driving force behind a lot of it,” Mayor Ralph Helmich told Dunmore. Foley has received 11 awards in the last five years for downtown improvements.

“There are a lot of the Main Street programs that don’t get the support like we get from the city. So it’s wonderful to have this team Foley and have all the people working together,” Dunmore said.