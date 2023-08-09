Foley Main Street receives national accreditation

Foley Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Foley Main Street’s performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Alabama, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards.

To quality for Accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

Foley Main Street is playing a key role in shaping downtown Foley’s growth and development by actively participating in the implementation of the Envision Plan and by securing acceptance into the Community Growth Accelerator program last year which defined economic impacts of key downtown properties.

Foley Main Street acts as a facilitator and mediator between downtown businesses and the city, encouraging effective communication, addressing concerns, and fostering a collaborative environment.

Foley Main Street maintains regular visits to downtown businesses, establishing strong relationships, understanding their needs, and providing tailored support to drive their success.

Foley Main Street is leading the efforts to create Cat Alley, with engaging and visually appealing spaces that will serve as a gathering place for residents and visitors, fostering community. Foley Main Street successfully secured grants and sponsorships totaling $81,500, providing vital financial resources to help implement projects and initiatives that enhance downtown Foley. Enhancements such as Murals, Bike Racks, AARP Outdoor Musical Instruments in Pine Street Park are a few items that were purchased with a portion of those grants.

“There are very few organizations or institutions that go through rigorous accreditation annually. It is because of this high standard of excellence our organization has been so successful,” said Foley Main Street President Chad Watkins.

Other Foley Mainstreet directors include Vice President Diane Martino, Treasurer Alexis Willis, Secretary Barbara Ingram, Board members: Kristin Hellmich, Frances Holk-Jones, Nick Kaiser, Todd Koniar, Deborah Mixon, Drew Rambo, Ex-Officio members are Foley City Councilman Charlie Ebert, and Executive Director Darrelyn Dunmore.

Pictured:Foley Main Street held a recent sponsor and volunteer appreciation reception celebrating their contributions at the Copper Kettle Cottage in Downtown Foley. (Above) President Chad Watkins, Executive Director Darrelyn Dunmore, committee member Charles Weber, and board member Drew Rambo;v(Below) Foley Main Street Secretary Barbara Ingram and Volunteers Connie Roberson, Robin Tranchina and Brenda Shambo.