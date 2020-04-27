Foley Main Street’s Dunmore receives national recognition

Darrelyn Dunmore, Executive Director of Foley Main Street, received certification as a Historic Real Estate Development Finance Professional from the National Development Counci, after successfully completing NDC’s intensive historic real estate development finance training series. The two course program courses are five days in length and conclude with an exam.

Darrelyn (pictured) has an extensive background in economic and community development as well as in finance. This certification brings together her past experience and increases her understanding of specific problem solving and financial deal structuring utilized in historic and downtown buildings.

“This position is 80% economic development and 20% community development. An in depth understanding of historic buildings and what it takes to bring them up to their maximum economic efficiency is of great value when working with increasing the economic vitality of a downtown,” she said. “This is more important than ever with the impact of COVID-19 on our community ”

Main Street is a national program with a forty-year history of success working with downtown districts. Foley Main Street is committed to increasing the economic vibrancy of the Foley Main Street district by working with businesses and investors interested in the city’s historic downtown. Its primary focus is to increase awareness of the Foley Main Street district and its businesses.