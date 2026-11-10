Foley Mayor Hellmich receives state ACE award

Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich received the 2026 Outstanding ACE Mayor Star Award from the Alabama Communities of Excellence program as one of the state’s shining stars in government.

Hellmich was recognized with the award Oct. 20 during the 2026 ACE Graduation and Award Ceremony. The Alabama League of Municipalities hosted the event at the Arthur J. Outlaw Convention Center in Mobile.

The award recognizes ACE program participants who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. The Outstanding ACE Mayor category honors a mayor who has shown exceptional leadership while participating in the program.

Hellmich’s connection to ACE goes back more than a decade. As a member of the Foley City Council, he worked alongside community leaders to help Foley earn its ACE designation in 2012. Today, he continues to apply the program’s core principles of leadership, planning, economic development, community engagement and quality of life as Foley experiences one of the most significant periods of growth in its history.

According to recent U.S. Census estimates, Foley ranked as the 14th fastest-growing municipality in the nation among cities with populations of at least 20,000, growing nearly 8 percent from July 2024 to July 2025 and adding more than 10,000 residents since the 2020 Census.

Under Hellmich’s leadership, and in partnership with the City Council, Foley has focused on planning ahead for that growth. In 2024, the city adopted its first five-year strategic plan following extensive public input. The city has also invested heavily in infrastructure, including roads, drainage and sidewalks, committing about $1 million a year to sidewalk construction and completing a nearly four-mile sidewalk network along Alabama 59.

Education has been another priority. Through the Foley Education Advisory Committee, established in 2022, the city contributes $300,000 a year to schools in the Foley feeder pattern, matched by Baldwin County Public Schools. Foley High School has also been recognized as a statewide School of Excellence.

“I’m honored to receive this award, but it truly belongs to everyone who has worked to make Foley the community it is today,” said Hellmich. “Our City Council, our employees, our schools, our businesses and our residents have all played a part. The ACE program helped us build a strong foundation years ago, and those same principles continue to guide us as we plan for Foley’s future and work to make sure our growth improves the quality of life for everyone who calls Foley home.”

For more information about the Alabama Communities of Excellence program, visit alabamacommunitiesofexcellence.org/.

Pictured: Among those present at the event were, from left, Foley City Council President Wayne Trawick, Councilman Roddy Burkle, Alabama League of Municipalities Executive Director Greg Cochran, Hellmich, Jo Hellmich and Councilman Larry Engel.