Foley Midday Melodies concerts start Oct. 7

Foley free lunchtime concert series, Midday Melodies, returns to Heritage Park each Wednesday in October from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Centennial Clock Tower. The performances are free. Participants are welcome to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs. Lunches are available from any of Foley’s many nearby downtown restaurants or spectators can bring their own. Concessions are also available.

Musicians performing include: Oct. 7 – Wiley Pete Duo; Oct. 14 – Dan Lee; Oct. 21 – This Side of 49. and Oct. 28 – Tennessee Tim Harvill (below) & Doug Drake (above). Bring a friend and your lunch and enjoy great music and the outdoors. Free parking is available around the perimeter of Heritage Park (104 N. McKenzie Street) and just across the pedestrian bridge on Hwy. 59.