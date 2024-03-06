Foley National Archery Competition Draws Record Numbers

The Hoyt/Easton Pro/Am topped the event attendance record they set in 2023 when the competition returned to Foley’s Graham Creek Reserve for the ninth year February 22-25. More than 2,000 shooters representing 40 states and four countries competed. “Probably the largest contributing factor to the success in Foley is the City itself,’’ said ASA President Josh Grine. “Foley is an amazing location with plenty of hotels, restaurants, and incredible people. The shooters all feel and experience the amazing hospitality that Foley offers.”